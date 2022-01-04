Pasco deputies searching for man last seen on New Year’s Day

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing Port Richey man.

Deputies say 52-year-old William Doolaghty was last seen in the 3400 block of Heron Island Drive at around 8 a.m., on Jan. 1.

Doolaghty is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing jeans, dark blue sneakers and carrying a black and tan backpack.

If you have any information on Doolaghty’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 immediately.