Pasco deputies searching for driver who offered child ride to school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco deputies are searching for a man’s car after he allegedly drove up to a child on his way to school and offered him a ride Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office said the child told the stranger he did not want a ride, and the vehicle drove away.
The driver is described as a man in his 40s with slight gray in his beard. He was last seen driving a light colored, four-door car, possibly a Chevy Malibu.
If you have any information about this incident, you’re urged to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 20002951.
