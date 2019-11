PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County deputies are looking for three car burglary suspects.

Deputies say around 1:47 a.m. Wednesday, the suspects burglarized numerous cars within the Summer Lakes area near Sharpsburg Boulevard and Rowan Road in New Port Richey.

The suspects were confronted and fled the scene.

If you have any information on the burglaries or recognize any of the suspects, please call 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number #19-049580.

