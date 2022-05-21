PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a 64-year-old man believed to be missing and endangered.

John Seagro, 64, was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. in the Upper Hillsborough Preserve area, near the intersection of Lumberton Rd. and SR 54, Zephyrhills, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Seagro is described as being 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds with gray hair, a beard, and a mustache.

Deputies said Seagro was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, and black water shoes.

Anyone with information on Seagro’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.