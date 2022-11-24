PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a 38-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Joshua Martinez, 38, was last seen on Nov. 23 around 7 p.m., in the 1920 block area of US 19 in Holiday.

Martinez is described as being roughly 5’10” and around 240 lbs. with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be reported online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.