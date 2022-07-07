PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday, July 2 in New Port Richey.

Authorities said 16-year-old Kodi Farrell, who was described as being 5’6” tall, approximately 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen in the Bayridge Avenue area of New Port Richey.

Anyone with information on Farrell’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Tips can also be submitted online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

