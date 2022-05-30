TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Kerry McMahon, 37, was last seen in the area of Sandalwood Drive area of Wesley Chapel around 7:15 p.m.

Deputies said McMahon was wearing a white t-shirt- gray shorts and tan Air Jordan shoes. McMahon is said to possibly be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Florida Tag 890QTJ.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.