TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old man who is missing and considered endangered.

Deputies said Michael Russell was last seen around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the Villa Drive area of Hudson.

Russell is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes.

Further information about his disappearance was not available.

Deputies are asking those with information regarding his whereabouts to call the sheriff’s office’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report your tip online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.