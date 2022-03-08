Pasco deputies search for man wanted in deadly shooting

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a man wanted in the deadly shooting in Zephyrhills that happened Monday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gall Boulevard and Kossick Road in Zephyrhills.

According to the sheriff’s office, Orlando Diaz-Rivera, 30, shot the victim and left the scene. The victim later died at a local hospital.

Diaz-Rivera is described as being 5’9” tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a cash reward for information that will lead to his arrest.

Those with information can call 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), send tips online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.