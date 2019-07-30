Pasco deputies search for grocery store purse snatcher

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who slipped away with a woman’s purse at the end of a Publix checkout line.

The suspect snatched a handbag that was left in a shopping cart at the Publix on 9850 Little Road in New Port Richey and left the store with the handbag and all of its contents, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance images of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Those with information are encouraged to call detectives at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number: #19-030712.

LATEST STORIES: