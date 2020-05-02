Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Pasco deputies need help finding 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missing Pasco teen Courtesy Pasco Sheriff’s Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Sadie Adams was last seen April 29 in the Port Richey area wearing a white shirt, white pants, and black shoes.

Sadie is about 5 feet two inches and 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff’s office locate Sadie, please call them at 727-847-8102.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss