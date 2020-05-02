Pasco deputies need help finding 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 14-year-old girl last seen Wednesday.

Sadie Adams was last seen April 29 in the Port Richey area wearing a white shirt, white pants, and black shoes.

Sadie is about 5 feet two inches and 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes.

If you have any information that could help the sheriff’s office locate Sadie, please call them at 727-847-8102.

