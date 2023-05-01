PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for an unknown person who reportedly offered a ride to a child who was playing outside with friends.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded Sunday around 8 p.m. in the Erin Dr. area of Holiday.

Authorities described the individual. who was driving an unknown make/model white SUV, as an adult white male, around 35 years old with dark blonde hair.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.