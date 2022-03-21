PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it was looking for a man who went missing that evening.

Roberto Rivera, 86, was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of SR-54 and Trinity Boulevard in Odessa.

Deputies said Rivera was wearing a blue jacket, green sweatpants and a blue hat with “USA” on it at the time of his disappearance.

The sheriff’s office said the man could be driving a maroon 2017 Lincoln MKZ with Florida tag NGQE08.

The 86-year-old was described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also sent tips on PascoSheriff.com/tips.