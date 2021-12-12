Pasco deputies looking for missing 17 year old girl last seen Saturday

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing/runaway 17 year old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, Mehlyna Rivera, 17, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Peony St. area of Hudson. Deputies say she stands approximately 4’11” and weighs roughly 120 lbs. Rivera is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a sweater, a red/maroon tank top and gray leggings.

Anyone with information on Rivera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. Deputies say tips should not be posted on social media.

