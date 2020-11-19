Pasco deputies looking for Holiday creeper

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – James didn’t want to appear on camera or give out his last name, to protect his sister’s identity.

Last week, a man peered into her window, exposed himself, and began to perform a sexual act on himself. The entire horrifying ordeal was caught on surveillance video that Pasco sheriff’s deputies have now edited and released.

“She woke up frantic, she went ballistic. She was screaming and so forth,” said James. “She was frantic and she said there was a guy that was outside her window fliming himself and exposing himself and it kind of sent her into a rant because she felt violated.”

The incident happened on Nov. 9 in the early morning hours at a home in the Holiday Lakes Subdivision.

Amanda Hunter, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, says the man had some distinctive tattoos that detectives hope someone will recognize.

“Several tattoos…several of which are very distinct,” said Hunter. “Across his stomach, he has what appears to be a rifle and as well as the name Amanda.”

People who live in the area are uneasy about the situation. Nichole Ellis lives in the neighborhood with her son.

“It’s scary because they could break in…they could come in and mess with my son or me,” said Ellis who recalls a similar incident that happened at her home. “We’ve had that before. Right here. We had a lady clearly intoxicated on something in our driveway screaming. 5 O’clock in the morning. Woke us up. “

James reported the incident to the authorities fearing this guy may have done this before. Perhaps he wasn’t caught by the homeowner, or there weren’t cameras capturing his actions.

“People like this, you just never know who might be in your backyard,” James said.

If you have any information on this suspect, please contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and reference case number 20-039985.