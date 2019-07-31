Pasco deputies looking for gas station suspects

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco deputies are looking for help in identifying two male suspects that stole cases of beer.

Deputies say the incident happened Saturday night around 9:11. Two men entered the BP store at 4109 Land O Lakes Blvd., they walked into the back of the store, picked up four cases of Bud Light beer and ran out without paying.

The suspects took off in a dark-colored 4-door sedan heading in an unknown direction.

If you have any information or recognize the suspects, please call 1-800-706-2488 and reference the case number 19031034.