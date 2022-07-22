TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco Sheriff’s Office released video of a man believed to be responsible for a shooting Thursday afternoon in Holiday.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of US-19 and Darlington Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a male victim was approached by someone who pulled out a silver handgun and demanded his belongings.

When the victim said he didn’t have anything, the gunman shot him and left him with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies described the shooter as “a Black male, who is possibly in his late teens and has a smaller build.” He was seen with another male person of interest who was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Surveillance video showed the two individuals enter a CVS before leaving in the vehicle.