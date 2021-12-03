Pasco deputies investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving man in minivan, young boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a “suspicious incident” in Holiday after an apparent “altercation” between a man and a boy who eventually got into the man’s van.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday near U.S. 19 and Moog road in Holiday.

Deputies say a witness reported seeing a man in a minivan having an “altercation” with a boy. The witness told deputies the boy then got into the minivan, which drove off and headed south toward Tarpon Springs.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, the minivan is a powder blue Dodge or Chrysler. No license plate number was visible on the van due to heavy fog in the area Friday morning.

(Pasco Sheriff’s Office photo)

The child is described as a white or Hispanic boy between the ages of 10 and 15. He was seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.

Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to call 911 immediately.