Pasco deputies investigating ‘suspicious incident’ involving man in minivan, young boy

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a “suspicious incident” in Holiday after an apparent “altercation” between a man and a boy who eventually got into the man’s van.
The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Friday near U.S. 19 and Moog road in Holiday.
Deputies say a witness reported seeing a man in a minivan having an “altercation” with a boy. The witness told deputies the boy then got into the minivan, which drove off and headed south toward Tarpon Springs.
According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, the minivan is a powder blue Dodge or Chrysler. No license plate number was visible on the van due to heavy fog in the area Friday morning.
The child is described as a white or Hispanic boy between the ages of 10 and 15. He was seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.
Anyone who has information on what happened is asked to call 911 immediately.