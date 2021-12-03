Pasco deputies investigating home where missing New Port Richey woman was last seen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are at a home allegedly connected to missing person Kathleen Moore, who was last seen Nov. 29 in the Carmel Avenue area of New Port Richey.

Authorities say the home they are investigating belongs to Moore’s boyfriend.

#BREAKING: Authorities are searching a landfill possibly connected to the disappearance of Kathleen Moore, 34, missing out of New Port Richey, FL since Nov. 29. @WFLAJustin is heading to area. We'll have a breaking #WFLANow stream when #Eagle8HD arrives. https://t.co/E3fovwvGnN — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) December 3, 2021

On Friday, 8 On Your Side spoke with Jessica Brumett, a close friend of 34-year-old Kathleen Moore, who said she has known Moore for 23 years. Brumett said the last time she heard from Moore was the Sunday after Thanksgiving when the two chatted on Facebook Messenger.

According to Brumett, Moore was at a friend’s house in Largo but left her car there and took an Uber to her boyfriend’s home in New Port Richey. The PCSO says she was last seen around 1 a.m. on Carmel Ave on Nov. 29.

Brummett added that Moore had got into an argument with her boyfriend Sunday night and was trying to leave. Moore allegedly FaceTimed a friend saying she was waiting for an Uber.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that detectives are searching the Pasco County Landfill in Spring Hill, possibly connected to Moore’s disappearance.

Moore is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.