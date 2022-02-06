Pasco deputies investigating apparent ‘murder/suicide’ in Trinity West area

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Pasco County are investigating what they said appeared to be a “murder/suicide” in the Trinity West area on Saturday.

Preliminary information indicated two adults who were in a domestic relationship were found dead. Deputies said there were no other injuries.

“All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat,” a press release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation is ongoing.

