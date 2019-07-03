Pasco deputies investigate money laundering at the county jail

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies believe they’ve put the brakes on an elaborate money laundering operation taking place at the county jail. Detective Anthony Cardillo says investigators first got a tip about the illegal activity back in 2016.

The investigation revealed the inmates were having money deposited in their commissary accounts.

“All of the deposits that were made onto their commissary accounts were made by stolen credit cards and identities,” Cardillo said. “These identities that were compromised by an unknown mean, were purchased via the dark web through bitcoin.”

Once the inmates had the money in their accounts, they would get to work.

“The inmates were then asking for their commissary accounts to be released to the outside,” Cardillo said. “And the funds were being released to an unknown individual.”

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kamu Kaloma of New Port Richey. He’s now facing a fraud charge. They also have warrants out for seven other former inmates who were also involved in the scam.

Despite the fact this had been going on for several years, Cardillo says it wasn’t as lucrative as one might think.

“There was a total of 43 transactions,” Cardillo said. “Out of those 43 transactions, all deposits made onto commissary accounts, it was just over $8,009 in theft. “