PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are conducting a death investigation in the Bayonet Point area.

A heavy police presence was spotted in a neighborhood near Newell Drive and Gulf Highlands Drive on Friday.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death, but did not release any details about the victim or how they died. A spokesperson said there is no active threat to the public.

