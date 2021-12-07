Body found near where Kathleen Moore was last seen, Pasco County deputies say

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was found dead in a wooded area of New Port Richey on Tuesday, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said someone called the sheriff’s office around 11:30 a.m. after they found a “decomposing body” while walking in the area of Carmel Avenue.

The body was found covered by thick brush in the woods. According to the sheriff’s office, they do not have an identity for the deceased woman yet.

Carmel Avenue was the last known location of Kathleen Moore, whose death has been declared a homicide after clothing with Moore’s blood was found in the county landfill.

Her boyfriend, Collin Knapp, was charged with second-degree homicide for Moore’s death Monday night.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to follow any leads in Moore’s death. If anyone has any information on the situation, submit a tip at 727-847-8102, opt. 7.