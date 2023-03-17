HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying human remains found in Hudson this week.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were found in a wooded area near US-19 and Ideal Lane on March 13.

Deputies posted a description of what was found to Facebook on Friday. They said the remains belong to an adult male who was wearing a collared shirt, size 36 Sean Jean brand jeans, Adidas brand shorts and plaid boxers. Red and white Nike sneakers, size 10.5, were found near the remains.

The sheriff’s office said the man appears to have suffered a fracture to his leg and the left side of his head, but those injuries were sustained earlier in life. They do not appear to be related to his death.

A cause of death has not been determined, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the PCSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-207-2488, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.