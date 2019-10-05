Pasco deputies arrest attempted burglary suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County deputies received an unwanted visitor Friday night at their District 2 office in Dade City.

Deputies say around 8:43 p.m., they heard banging near the locked front doors of the office located at 34609 State Road 52.

39-year-old Richard Earl Rimes was banging on and kicking the glass front door of the building, according to deputies. Rimes then picked up the trash container near the front door and hit the door with it. The glass shattered but was held in place by the security film.

A deputy drew his firearm and ordered Rimes to the ground.

As Rimes was being taken into custody, he threw a bag of methamphetamine on the ground in front of him. He stated he was trying to get into the building.

Deputies say Rimes had only been released from the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center at 1 a.m. the same day.

He was shortly back in jail and charged with attempted burglary, felony criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine.

LATEST STORIES: