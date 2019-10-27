Pasco depression forces family to evacuate causing concerns for neighbors

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A depression formed near a Pasco County home forcing a family to evacuate. Neighbors nearby are now concerned about what could happen next.

“Yeah, of course we’re freaked out about it,” said Julie, a woman who lives in the Lutz community.

These neighbors are talking about what they first thought were supposed to be Halloween decorations, but instead it’s a very real threat to this home.

“The house has been deemed unsafe by the building officials,” said Andrew Fossa, the Pasco County emergency manager.

The family that lives here was enjoying a Friday night in front of the tv when they heard and saw tiles popping up, cracks in the walls and nails getting pushed out of the ceiling.

“The family was very visibly upset. The wife was very upset about this. They weren’t expecting anything like this to happen. We never expect anything like this to happen,” Fossa said.

A small depression about a foot wide was found outside the home. Building officials say it’s affecting the foundation. While the family is evacuated neighbors are worried this may not be the only depression to appear.

“Very, very nice people. It couldn’t happen to nicer people in the neighborhood,” Julie said.

“I’m telling myself no, but of course everyone in the neighborhood. We see what happened in Lake Padgett. They put the stickers on all the doors like ten doors down,” she continued.

While officials wait to determine if things will get worse, many are hoping this will not turn into a sinkhole.

“Let’s say it sinks, then we’re all screwed. I mean, we’re screwed,” Julie said.

The family is out of their home and the Red Cross has helped them relocate for the time being. An engineering firm is expected to come out and find out whether things will get worse.

