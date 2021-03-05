Pasco DCF employee, husband accused of sexually abusing teen daughter

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 34-year-old Pasco County woman and employee with the Florida Dept. of Children and Families is accused of sexually abusing her 13-year-old daughter.

An arrest report states Sarah Frances Adams, an administrative assistant with DCF, and her husband, the victim’s step-father, engaged in sexual relations with the teenager.

During a previous investigation, the teenager told police her step-father, Thomas Adams, was sexually abusing her. In a “controlled phone call,” investigators heard Adams say he did not want the girl’s mother to get in trouble for her involvement.

A search warrant was obtained for Adams’ phone, which later revealed conversations between the two about a third participant in the victim and step-father’s sexual relations. The third party was referred to as “her” and “she.”

Detectives spoke to the victim about the conversation, and the girl reportedly stated that on Nov. 1, 2019, while her mother and step-father were having sex, her mother performed a sexual act on her against her will. She was 13 years old at the time.

Additionally, over the course of several years, Sarah Adams allegedly enticed her husband to engage in sexual activity with her daughter. Police said Sarah Adams was aware of her husband’s sexual relations with her daughter and failed to report it in a timely manner.

A high bond of was requested “due to the severity of the charges and the defendant’s contact with other children due to her employment with the Department of Children and Families.”