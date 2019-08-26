Pasco couple left child at home for 8 hours to drink at bar, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Holiday man and a woman are accused of leaving a 5-year-old child at home for eight hours while they drank at a bar before passing out in a car.

Whitney West, 32, and Christopher Elliott, 34, were both found unconscious Sunday morning in the driveway of a property on Cedarwood Drive. The pair had been under the influence of alcohol, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple later admitted to leaving a 5-year-old boy at home to visit a bar. The boy was home alone for more than eight hours, an arrest report states.

“In doing so, the incident could reasonably be expected to result in serious physical harm or substantial risk of death to the child,” the report continues.

Detectives say Elliott called 911 while deputies were investigating the incident, “which could have obstructed other citizens from reaching the 911 line.”

Elliott was arrested for child neglect and misuse of 911.

West is facing a child neglect charge.

Both West and Elliot have since been released from jail.

