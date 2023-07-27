ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla (WFLA) — A Pasco County couple in their 90s was given a seven-day eviction notice after the husband allegedly threatened a landscaping worker at their property.

Donald Timmons, 91, and his wife Darlene, 98, have lived at the Forest Lake Estates for 30 years. The couple was served an eviction notice this week that said Donald threatened a landscaping contractor with a knife last Friday.

“He didn’t have a knife. He didn’t threaten anybody, and he’s never been arrested,” Darlene said.

The property released the following statement about the incident to 8 On Your Side;

“We received a report that a team member from our third-party landscaping contractor was performing work in the vicinity of a resident’s home, when the resident exited his home and yelled at the contractor from his porch. The resident then proceeded to approach the contractor while yelling profanities and brandishing a knife in his hand. This aggressive, threatening behavior is in direct violation of the community rules and regulations and threats of violence are not tolerated in the community. As a result, the resident was provided a 7-day notice to vacate.“

The Timmons say they were upset that the contractors were on their property, as they’ve opted out of lawn service. Timmons says blue yard flags provided by his property are supposed to indicate that.

“I went out, I indicated the blue flags to him well he said ‘I don’t give a,’ and I said, ‘I think you better go’ and he went, and I thought that it was over with,” Donald said.

8 On Your Side contacted the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to see if a police report was filed after the alleged threat. A sheriff’s office spokesperson says they had no calls of that nature on that date at that property address.

The Timmons say they are now seeking an attorney since they are unsure about what steps to take next.

“To try to go into a place at 90 years old, a lot of people aren’t going to want to rent to us,” Darlene said.

The couple owns their home at Forest Lake Estates but rents the land that it sits on.

“A good portion our lives are invested right here, and this also represents a good portion of our lifetime assets,” Donald said.