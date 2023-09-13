PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman is $1 million richer after playing the $5,000,000 CASHWORD scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery announced that 59-year-old Anila Siddiqui of New Port Richey claimed her prize in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $780,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from Stop 54 Convenience Store, located at 14530 Black Lake Road in Odessa. The retailer who sold the ticket will get a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $20 game was launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million.