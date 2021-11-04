Pasco County woman wins $1M from Powerball ticket

TAMPA (WFLA) – A 47-year-old Port Richey woman won a $1 million prize from a POWERBALL ticket drawing held on Sept. 22 at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The Florida Lottery said Martha Daprile matched all five of the white ball numbers but didn’t have the Powerball number.

Daprile purchased her winning ticket from Walmart Market, located at 8745 Little Road in New Port Richey. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.

The next POWERBALL drawing will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $146 million jackpot.