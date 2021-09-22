Pasco County woman wins $1 million off scratch-off game

Pasco County

FLORIDA LOTTERY COMMUNICATIONS

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County woman is one million dollars richer after winning the top prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

The Florida Lottery says 56-year-old Heather Walters of Zephyrhills claimed a $1 million top prize from the $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

“When I realized I had a match, I began slowly scratching to reveal what the prize was,” Walters explained to the Lottery. “At first, I thought I had won $1,000, then $100,000 – imagine my shock when I kept scratching to reveal three more zeros!”

Walters says that playing the Lottery is a favorite pastime of hers and her lifelong best friend. They enjoy the fun of playing, and were overjoyed to share in the excitement of winning such a large prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Winn-Dixie, located at 36348 State Road 54 in Zephyrhills. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. 

The $5 GOLD RUSH SUPREME game launched in January and features more than $199 million in cash prizes, including 24 top prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.97.

