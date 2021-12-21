Pasco County woman wins $1 million at Publix ahead of Christmas

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, a customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it, in Orlando, Fla. The nation’s two national lottery games are designed to produce immense jackpots that generate huge sales, and the recipe certainly is working now as prizes on Thursday reached a combined $1.39 billion. The next drawing for Mega Millions is Friday night, when a $750 million prize will be up for grabs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Wesley Chapel woman is $1 million richer after playing the Florida Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot game

The Florida Lottery announced that Sheila McNeal, 63, of Wesley Chapel claimed a $1 million prize. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

McNeal purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket at Publix, located at 1920 County Road 581 in Wesley Chapel.

The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the $1 million MEGA MILLIONS ticket.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m. ET with an estimated $171 million jackpot.