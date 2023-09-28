PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County woman won a $1 million prize playing the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Connie Mallette, 67, of Land O’ Lakes purchased her winning ticket from CJ Marketplace, located at 4204 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus.

Mallette chose to receive her winning sa as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The $50 scratch-off ticket features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.

Since its inception, Florida scratch-off games have generated over $18.09 for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.