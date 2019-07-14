Pasco County woman claims top prize for scratch-off lottery game

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One Pasco County woman claimed the first top prize for a new lottery scratch-off game.
According to the Florida Lottery, 75-year-old Amelia Garritani from Hudson, Florida, claimed the first $1,000 a week top prize from the new $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.
Garritani chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $810,000.
She purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac located at 9932 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey. The Racetrac will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The new lottery scratch-off game launched on July 1 and includes eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The overall odds of winning are one in 4.43.
The Florida Lottery says Garritani declined to take a photo.