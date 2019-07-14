Pasco County woman claims top prize for scratch-off lottery game

Missouri Lottery scratch-off tickets are shown outside a convenience store Tuesday, July 29, 2014, in St. Louis. Proceeds from sales of Missouri Lottery tickets have gone exclusively toward education since 1992, but ballot measure next month would allow veterans to share in some of the take. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One Pasco County woman claimed the first top prize for a new lottery scratch-off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, 75-year-old Amelia Garritani from Hudson, Florida, claimed the first $1,000 a week top prize from the new $1,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE scratch-off game.

Garritani chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $810,000.

She purchased her winning ticket from Racetrac located at 9932 U.S. Highway 19 in Port Richey. The Racetrac will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The new lottery scratch-off game launched on July 1 and includes eight top prizes of $1,000 a week for life. The overall odds of winning are one in 4.43.

The Florida Lottery says Garritani declined to take a photo.