PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County’s penny sales tax is up for renewal during the November 8 General Election.

Twice, voters have approved the ‘Penny for Pasco’ program. The penny sales tax has provided an estimated $1 billion in funding since it went into effect in January 2005.

Money from the program is divided between Pasco County Government, Pasco County Schools and the county’s 6 municipalities. Distribution of the funds are as follows:

  • Pasco County Government: 45%
  • Pasco County Schools: 45%
  • Pasco County Cities: 10%

County leaders say penny sales tax money received by the government is allocated to the following areas:

  • Transportation: 40%
  • Public Safety: 20%
  • Economic Incentives: 20%
  • Environmental Lands: 20%

The referendum on the November 8 ballot would renew the program from 2025-2039.

Penny sales tax money collected through 2039 could be applied to a number of projects proposed by county and school district leaders.

Leaders with Pasco County Schools have proposed dozens of projects for the future funds.

Hudson High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
J. W. Mitchell High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
Land O’ Lakes High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
Pasco High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
River Ridge High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
Wesley Chapel High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
Wiregrass Ranch High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
Zephyrhills High SchoolAthletic Facility Major Renovations
District-WideAnnual Physical Education Equipment Replacements
Mittye P. Locke Elementary SchoolEarly Childhood Literacy Center
Energy Marine CenterEnergy Marine Center
District-WideFurniture Replacement Schools
District-WideIncrease number of student computers/devices
District-WideNetwork Infrastructure
Gulf Middle SchoolNew Construction
New Elementary SchoolNew Elementary School (Bexley)
New K-8 SchoolNew K-8 School (Central Pasco Employment Village)
New K-8 SchoolNew K-8 School (SW Land O’ Lakes)
West Zephyrhills Elementary SchoolNew School
Center for the Arts at River Ridge High SchoolRenovations
Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High SchoolRenovations
School ComplexSchool Complex (Villages of Pasadena Hills)
Calusa Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
Chester W. Taylor Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
Cypress Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
Dr. Mary Giella Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
Fox Hollow Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
J. W. Mitchell High SchoolSchool Renovations
Pasco High SchoolSchool Renovations
San Antonio Elementary SchoolSchool Renovations
Wesley Chapel High SchoolSchool Renovations
River Ridge High SchoolSchool Renovations
River Ridge Middle SchoolSchool Renovations
Pine View Middle SchoolSchool Renovations and Fine Arts Classrooms
District-WideSchool Safety and Security Equipment
District-WideSchool Safety and Security Hardening
District-WideSchool Traffic Improvements
District-WideTransportation Depot – Alternative Energy
Courtesy: Pasco County Schools website

If voters don’t approve the program’s renewal ‘Penny for Pasco’ would end in December 2024.