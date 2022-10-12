PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County’s penny sales tax is up for renewal during the November 8 General Election.
Twice, voters have approved the ‘Penny for Pasco’ program. The penny sales tax has provided an estimated $1 billion in funding since it went into effect in January 2005.
Money from the program is divided between Pasco County Government, Pasco County Schools and the county’s 6 municipalities. Distribution of the funds are as follows:
- Pasco County Government: 45%
- Pasco County Schools: 45%
- Pasco County Cities: 10%
County leaders say penny sales tax money received by the government is allocated to the following areas:
- Transportation: 40%
- Public Safety: 20%
- Economic Incentives: 20%
- Environmental Lands: 20%
The referendum on the November 8 ballot would renew the program from 2025-2039.
Penny sales tax money collected through 2039 could be applied to a number of projects proposed by county and school district leaders.
Leaders with Pasco County Schools have proposed dozens of projects for the future funds.
|Hudson High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|J. W. Mitchell High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|Land O’ Lakes High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|Pasco High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|River Ridge High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|Wesley Chapel High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|Wiregrass Ranch High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|Zephyrhills High School
|Athletic Facility Major Renovations
|District-Wide
|Annual Physical Education Equipment Replacements
|Mittye P. Locke Elementary School
|Early Childhood Literacy Center
|Energy Marine Center
|Energy Marine Center
|District-Wide
|Furniture Replacement Schools
|District-Wide
|Increase number of student computers/devices
|District-Wide
|Network Infrastructure
|Gulf Middle School
|New Construction
|New Elementary School
|New Elementary School (Bexley)
|New K-8 School
|New K-8 School (Central Pasco Employment Village)
|New K-8 School
|New K-8 School (SW Land O’ Lakes)
|West Zephyrhills Elementary School
|New School
|Center for the Arts at River Ridge High School
|Renovations
|Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High School
|Renovations
|School Complex
|School Complex (Villages of Pasadena Hills)
|Calusa Elementary School
|School Renovations
|Chester W. Taylor Elementary School
|School Renovations
|Cypress Elementary School
|School Renovations
|Dr. Mary Giella Elementary School
|School Renovations
|Fox Hollow Elementary School
|School Renovations
|J. W. Mitchell High School
|School Renovations
|Pasco High School
|School Renovations
|San Antonio Elementary School
|School Renovations
|Wesley Chapel High School
|School Renovations
|River Ridge High School
|School Renovations
|River Ridge Middle School
|School Renovations
|Pine View Middle School
|School Renovations and Fine Arts Classrooms
|District-Wide
|School Safety and Security Equipment
|District-Wide
|School Safety and Security Hardening
|District-Wide
|School Traffic Improvements
|District-Wide
|Transportation Depot – Alternative Energy
If voters don’t approve the program’s renewal ‘Penny for Pasco’ would end in December 2024.