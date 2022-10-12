PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County’s penny sales tax is up for renewal during the November 8 General Election.

Twice, voters have approved the ‘Penny for Pasco’ program. The penny sales tax has provided an estimated $1 billion in funding since it went into effect in January 2005.

Money from the program is divided between Pasco County Government, Pasco County Schools and the county’s 6 municipalities. Distribution of the funds are as follows:

Pasco County Government: 45%

Pasco County Schools: 45%

Pasco County Cities: 10%

County leaders say penny sales tax money received by the government is allocated to the following areas:

Transportation: 40%

Public Safety: 20%

Economic Incentives: 20%

Environmental Lands: 20%

The referendum on the November 8 ballot would renew the program from 2025-2039.

Penny sales tax money collected through 2039 could be applied to a number of projects proposed by county and school district leaders.

Leaders with Pasco County Schools have proposed dozens of projects for the future funds.

Hudson High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations J. W. Mitchell High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations Land O’ Lakes High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations Pasco High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations River Ridge High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations Wesley Chapel High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations Wiregrass Ranch High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations Zephyrhills High School Athletic Facility Major Renovations District-Wide Annual Physical Education Equipment Replacements Mittye P. Locke Elementary School Early Childhood Literacy Center Energy Marine Center Energy Marine Center District-Wide Furniture Replacement Schools District-Wide Increase number of student computers/devices District-Wide Network Infrastructure Gulf Middle School New Construction New Elementary School New Elementary School (Bexley) New K-8 School New K-8 School (Central Pasco Employment Village) New K-8 School New K-8 School (SW Land O’ Lakes) West Zephyrhills Elementary School New School Center for the Arts at River Ridge High School Renovations Center for the Arts at Wesley Chapel High School Renovations School Complex School Complex (Villages of Pasadena Hills) Calusa Elementary School School Renovations Chester W. Taylor Elementary School School Renovations Cypress Elementary School School Renovations Dr. Mary Giella Elementary School School Renovations Fox Hollow Elementary School School Renovations J. W. Mitchell High School School Renovations Pasco High School School Renovations San Antonio Elementary School School Renovations Wesley Chapel High School School Renovations River Ridge High School School Renovations River Ridge Middle School School Renovations Pine View Middle School School Renovations and Fine Arts Classrooms District-Wide School Safety and Security Equipment District-Wide School Safety and Security Hardening District-Wide School Traffic Improvements District-Wide Transportation Depot – Alternative Energy Courtesy: Pasco County Schools website

If voters don’t approve the program’s renewal ‘Penny for Pasco’ would end in December 2024.