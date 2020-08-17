Pasco County voters have polling place concerns ahead of primary election

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some voters in Pasco county are concerned for Florida’s primary election on Tuesday with recent changes to their polling place leaving some to question the validity of their vote, but the supervisor of elections said there’s nothing to worry about.

Signs now line the Cornerstone Community Church in New Port Richey where many are going to vote Tuesday but it wasn’t always a polling place and some voters are disappointed with the change.

Pasco county resident Anthony Licari says he’s upset that three polling places have been changed within the last few days.

“It seems a little shady to ask someone to do something so last minute, you kind of see what is your agenda,” Licari said. “What are they going to say doesn’t count, does count, what will they do to CYA? I don’t think anything like this should be happening the week of elections.”

The Supervisor of Elections in Pasco County, Brian Corley, said the changes were out of their control.

“We don’t wake up and say what polling place can we change today?” said Corley. He tells 8 On Your Side two polling places are pulling out because they’re nervous about COVID-19 exposure and one canceled due to a leaking plumbing issue.

Corley said however that he is frustrated that during the process some voters were told the wrong temporary polling place.

“We incorrectly told them it was in New Port Richey and it was in Wesley Chapel, that was the clerical error,” said Corley.

Corley said the three polling place changes impact 12,000-15,000 voters and there are currently 380,464 registered voters in Pasco County.

“I’ve never seen my staff more dedicated to getting it right, there’s no margin for error in any election but certainly not in Florida. We’re confident, not cocky,” said Corley.

Licari said he’s excited to vote no matter what.

“Voting is the most important thing in America. Of course, voting is important. If you don’t have a voice then what do you have?” Licari said.

If you still have questions about where your polling place might be in Pasco County visit their website.