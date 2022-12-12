NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies arrested a New Port Richey man Friday who they said committed human trafficking with a 16-year-old runaway.

A criminal complaint affidavit said the incident happened on Nov. 21 when the victim ran away from home.

While walking near the intersection of Ridge Road and Bass Lake Road, the victim encountered Mark Poore, 60 as he pulled up in his SUV and asked her if she needed a ride.

Deputies said while inside, the victim engaged in sexual activity with the 60-year-old for $40. He also allegedly took the minor to a Denny’s and paid for her meal.

“The victim said she performed the sexual activity with the defendant because she needed to eat,” the court document said. “The victim recalled the defendant mentioning he was a truck driver and asked her to come with, but she refused.”

The sheriff’s office said video surveillance showed Poore and the victim entering and leaving the restaurant, allowing them to post screenshots from the video on social media to ask for the public’s help in identifying their suspect.

On Dec. 8, a detective with the sex offender unit got a lead that allowed him to identify Poore as the suspect. According to him, Poore lived half a mile from where he picked up the 16-year-old, drove a white SUV, had a spider tattoo matching the one seen in the surveillance video, and worked as a truck driver.

The following day, Poore admitted to deputies that he picked up the teenager, paid for her meal, and drove to a nearby parking lot where the sexual activity occurred.

Poore said the victim propositioned him for sex, and he paid her $40 in return, according to the criminal complaint. When questioned, he denied knowing the victim was 16.

“The defendant knowingly and recklessly disregarded the facts and solicited the victim to perform oral sex in exchange for money, food, and transportation,” the document said.