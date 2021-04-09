Pasco County to open registration for modified summer camps Saturday

Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources has announced plans for a modified summer camp program for children ages 5 to 13.

The Pasco Parks Summer Day Camp will run weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting June 14 through July 30.

Registration opens Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m. for the full program, and Monday, April 12 at 10 a.m. for partial programs, but only Pasco residents will be able to sign up at those times. Non-Pasco residents can register for remaining summer camp spaces beginning Saturday, April 17 at 10 a.m.

There are a number of safety measures in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Children must wear face coverings and undergo temperature checks before they can enter the camp.

You can register and find more information on the county’s website.

