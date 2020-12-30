Pasco County to offer vaccines to residents 65+ starting New Year’s Eve

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Pasco County announced it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older starting Dec. 31.

Health officials say Pasco County residence is not required but those who receive a vaccine must remain in the county for their second round of the vaccine, which is 28 days after their first appointment.

Vaccines will be offered by appointment only.

Appointments to get the vaccine at the Sears on US-19 in Port Richey are available online.

The health department website says more locations will be announced when additional vaccine doses become available.

If you sign up for an appointment, you must download and complete a vaccine screening and consent form. You will have to bring that form with you to your appointment along with a confirmation number and a valid ID. If you can’t print your consent form, it will be provided at your appointment. If you can’t print your registration ticket, you should write your registration confirmation number down and bring that to your appointment.