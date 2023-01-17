PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old high school student was arrested Tuesday after making a threat on social media toward a school in Pasco County, according to authorities.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the person who made the threat is believed to be a student at Cypress Creek High School. The student was quickly identified, located, and arrested for written threats to kill.

Deputies said the threat was found to be a hoax and added there is no threat to the school.

Students at the high school can expect additional law enforcement presence out of an abundance of caution.

“PSO takes all threats seriously and investigates them thoroughly,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “If you see a threat on social media, report it immediately and do not share it.”

To submit a tip to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, call 1-800-706-2488, or submit a tip online at pascosheriff.com/tips.