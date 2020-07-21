Pasco County teachers plan to rally for safe school reopening

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Teachers are planning to rally for a safe opening of schools as Pasco County school board members hold a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday.

Board members are set to discuss the district’s mask requirement among other topics.

The district is offering parents three options: traditional school, My School online, and virtual school.

Parents can call into the 6 p.m. meeting to express concerns during public comment.

Pasco County schools are scheduled to start Aug 10.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: