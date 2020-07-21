Pasco County teachers plan to rally for safe school reopening

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Teachers are planning to rally for a safe opening of schools as Pasco County school board members hold a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday.
Board members are set to discuss the district’s mask requirement among other topics.
The district is offering parents three options: traditional school, My School online, and virtual school.
Parents can call into the 6 p.m. meeting to express concerns during public comment.
Pasco County schools are scheduled to start Aug 10.
