LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Pasco County teachers plan to rally for safe school reopening

Pasco County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Teachers are planning to rally for a safe opening of schools as Pasco County school board members hold a virtual school board meeting on Tuesday.

Board members are set to discuss the district’s mask requirement among other topics.

The district is offering parents three options: traditional school, My School online, and virtual school.

Parents can call into the 6 p.m. meeting to express concerns during public comment.

Pasco County schools are scheduled to start Aug 10.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss