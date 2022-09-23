NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A New Port Richey teacher was arrested on a child abuse charge involving a student Thursday, according to police.

Officers said the suspect was Tyler Faulkner. who worked as a fifth-grade teacher at Richey Elementary School.

According to Deputy Chief Lauren Letona of the New Port Richey Police Department, Faulkner was accused of forcefully removing a backpack from a student and hurting the child’s forearm.

He was later charged with abuse on a child without great bodily harm.

School officials said he will be on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.