Pasco County teacher arrested for assaulting 11-year-old, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 58-year-old teacher was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old boy who was playing basketball near his home in New Port Richey on Tuesday.

According to an affidavit, multiple witnesses recorded video on their cellphones showing Donald Curtis Fawley, a science teacher at River Ridge Middle School, trying to pick a fight with the boy, and then assaulting him.

The report said it all began when Fawley asked a group of minors to stop playing basketball near his home, telling them they weren’t wanted in the area. Deputies said the boy was bouncing a ball while Fawley was trying to talk to them, which irritated the teacher. He yelled “yo” at the child and told him to leave the area. Then they both started swearing at each other, deputies said.

The affidavit says Fawley pushed the boy, put his hand in his face and continued to swear at him.

Witnesses separated the two, but Fawley did not try to remove himself from the situation, deputies said. He reportedly put his hands around the boy’s neck and shoved him, then squared up as if he was getting ready to throw a punch, the affidavit said.

“The altercation ended when the victim informed the defendant he would be calling his mother,” the report stated.

Fawley was arrested for child abuse Tuesday and booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center. He was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond.