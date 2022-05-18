ZEPHRYHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pasco County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having sex with one of his students.

In a statement, Pasco County Schools said 30-year-old Skyler Seidenberg is a social studies teacher at Sunlake High School and has worked for the district since 2019.

District officials said they learned of the allegations and immediately contacted law enforcement. Counseling was offered to the victims, according to the district.

An arrest affidavit from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the victim said she and Seidenberg had “consensual intercourse” three separate times at his home. The victim also confirmed Seidenberg is currently her teacher.

Documents state Seidenberg told deputies the victim was of age when the alleged sexual encounters happened, though he did recognize the illegality of them.

“Obviously it’s still probably illegal or whatever, or whatever is going to happen because I’m her teacher,” Seidenberg allegedly told deputies.

Pasco Schools said Seidenberg was placed on administrative leave. The principal of Sunlake High School did notify staff and parents of the arrest.

The district said law enforcement told them based on their investigation, they don’t think there are any other victims.

Seidenberg was arrested on an authority figure engaging in sexual conduct charge.