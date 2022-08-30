PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies said a high school student possibly brought an airsoft gun to school on Tuesday.

Deputies said they received a report that a student saw another student place what appeared to be a gun in their waistband at Mitchell High School.

The incident was not reported until after the end of the school day, deputies said.

Detectives said they investigated the report and spoke with witnesses who described the airsoft gun.

There is no threat to the high school.

There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the school on Wednesday out of caution, deputies said.

If you see a threat, you should call law enforcement as soon as possible. You can report a tip by calling 800-706-2488 or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Just last week, a 12-year-old was charged after firing an airsoft gun at Chasco Middle School in Pasco County.

Deputies said that the student fired the gun multiple times into a backpack while in the school’s cafeteria.

No one was injured.