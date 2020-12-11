Pasco County shuts down Florida’s first snow park; how to get a refund on your tickets

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Operations are frozen at Florida’s first snow park.

Officials in Pasco County revoked an existing permit for Snowcat Ridge on Dec. 9, a park representative told 8 On Your Side.

Inspectors found building, plumbing and electrical violations while visiting the attraction and said they posted a significant threat to public health and safety.

Snowcat Ridge, Florida’s first alpine snow park opened on Nov. 20, and has quickly gained popularity with its large snow tubing hill and snow-covered Arctic igloo.

“Pasco County has failed to recognize our State of Florida amusement ride approvals and will not allow us to open Snowy Slopes. Our legal team is working hard to keep Snowcat Ridge open, and we hope to have a resolution soon but until then we have been forced to temporarily close the facility. Our team is working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible,” a post on the park’s Facebook page reads.

The park will remain closed until the violations are addressed.

Families who already purchased tickets took to the park’s Facebook page to express their frustration.

A park representative said ticketholders can redeem their passes once the park reopens or request a refund. Customers who want their money back can contact Snowcat Ridge customer service at (813)-576-1450.

8 On Your Side asked whether any guests have been hurt at the park. A spokesperson says there have been no injuries.

LATEST STORIES: