Pasco County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K9 team

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has welcomed a new K9 team to their family.

Today, PCSO introduced Deputy Garrett Erickson and K9 Hunter to the community on Facebook.

The duo will be assigned to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

According to PCSO, Erickson has been employed with the sheriff’s office Court Services Bureau since 2016. He has worked in housing for three years and has been a member of the Inner Perimeter Security Team for one year. He is also a Field Training Officer, a member of the detention centers TACT team and the agency’s SWAT team.

K9 Hunter is a 1-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever from Colombia, South America. He is now certified in detecting marijuana, heroin, meth and cocaine.

