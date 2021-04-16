Pasco County Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Cristian Jamal Green, a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last month.

Deputies say Green shot and killed another man on Dresden Lane in New Port Richey back on March 27.

According to the sheriff’s office, Green’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and the sheriff’s office is seeking any information that will help locate him.

Green is 5 feet 10 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 (TIPS).

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the location and arrest of Green.