Pasco County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K9 Ace

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of a retired K9 officer.

Retired K-9 Ace passed away Monday night of natural causes, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Ace was partnered with Cpl. Joe Liddick and served the Pasco County community from 2008 until 2016.

The sheriff’s office announced K9 Ace’s passing on Facebook with a heartfelt message:

“K9 Ace will be truly missed. His dad, Cpl. Liddick, believes it was just God’s blessing that he got to work with and ride on K9 Ace’s coat tails. Rest well, K9 Ace.”

The sheriff’s office says K9 Ace achieved several records, including the apprehension of several felony suspects. The team of Ace and Cpl. Liddick also received the PSO Deputy of the Year honor in 2014.